10404 Brookshire Ave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL DOWNEY HOME FOR RENT! - Property Id: 179536



North Downey house



1 Story, 2 BR, 1.5 BA 1400sqft

Spare room

$2800 rent

$1500 security deposit



EV charging

Central air

2 car garage attached to house

Stovetop

W/d Hookups



Must have good credit.

No smoking.



Large front yard.

Large back yard.

pics coming soon



Month to month rent.

Call/Text for info and viewing

323. Two two eight...4000

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/179536

