Last updated December 17 2019 at 11:07 AM

10404 Brookshire Ave

10404 Brookshire Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10404 Brookshire Avenue, Downey, CA 90241
Downey

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL DOWNEY HOME FOR RENT! - Property Id: 179536

North Downey house

1 Story, 2 BR, 1.5 BA 1400sqft
Spare room
$2800 rent
$1500 security deposit

EV charging
Central air
2 car garage attached to house
Stovetop
W/d Hookups

Must have good credit.
No smoking.

Large front yard.
Large back yard.
pics coming soon

Month to month rent.
Call/Text for info and viewing
323. Two two eight...4000
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/179536
Property Id 179536

(RLNE5386531)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10404 Brookshire Ave have any available units?
10404 Brookshire Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
What amenities does 10404 Brookshire Ave have?
Some of 10404 Brookshire Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10404 Brookshire Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10404 Brookshire Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10404 Brookshire Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10404 Brookshire Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10404 Brookshire Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10404 Brookshire Ave offers parking.
Does 10404 Brookshire Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10404 Brookshire Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10404 Brookshire Ave have a pool?
No, 10404 Brookshire Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10404 Brookshire Ave have accessible units?
No, 10404 Brookshire Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10404 Brookshire Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10404 Brookshire Ave has units with dishwashers.
