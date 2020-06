Amenities

located in the award winning Walnut Valley Unified School District.This beautiful recently remodeled home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and uniquely designed interior. This home comes with open floor plan with beautiful flooring, quarts countertops in kitchen and bathrooms, crown and base molding, recessed lighting, custom cabinetry, custom iron side gates and front fence, covered patio, pool and spa.Easy access to the 60 and 57 freeway.Its a Must see.