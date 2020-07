Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool hot tub

Back on the market ! This lovely gated hilltop community of Vantage. There are community Club House Pool /Spa .Walnut School District."Maple Hill Elementary School; Chaparral Middle School; Diamond Bar High School. The house has 3 bedroom 2&1/2 Baths ,the kitchen with granite counter-top and stainless steel appliances. . privacy enclosed yard . New paint whole house and New Capet through 2nd Floor.