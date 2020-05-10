Rent Calculator
Home
/
Diamond Bar, CA
/
861 Silver Fir Road
Last updated May 10 2020 at 4:56 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
861 Silver Fir Road
861 Silver Fir Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
861 Silver Fir Road, Diamond Bar, CA 91789
Diamond Bar
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nice 2 stories condo in safe community, walking distance to Walnut Elementary school and shopping markets. Convenient and safe.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 861 Silver Fir Road have any available units?
861 Silver Fir Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Diamond Bar, CA
.
Is 861 Silver Fir Road currently offering any rent specials?
861 Silver Fir Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 861 Silver Fir Road pet-friendly?
No, 861 Silver Fir Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar
.
Does 861 Silver Fir Road offer parking?
No, 861 Silver Fir Road does not offer parking.
Does 861 Silver Fir Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 861 Silver Fir Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 861 Silver Fir Road have a pool?
No, 861 Silver Fir Road does not have a pool.
Does 861 Silver Fir Road have accessible units?
No, 861 Silver Fir Road does not have accessible units.
Does 861 Silver Fir Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 861 Silver Fir Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 861 Silver Fir Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 861 Silver Fir Road does not have units with air conditioning.
