Home
/
Diamond Bar, CA
/
854 Silver Fir Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
854 Silver Fir Road
854 Silver Fir Road
Location
854 Silver Fir Road, Diamond Bar, CA 91789
Walnut Valley
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Completely remodel townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2baths located in the border of Diamond Bar/Walnut. Walnut school district. Convenient to everything. Must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 854 Silver Fir Road have any available units?
854 Silver Fir Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Diamond Bar, CA
.
Is 854 Silver Fir Road currently offering any rent specials?
854 Silver Fir Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 854 Silver Fir Road pet-friendly?
No, 854 Silver Fir Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar
.
Does 854 Silver Fir Road offer parking?
No, 854 Silver Fir Road does not offer parking.
Does 854 Silver Fir Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 854 Silver Fir Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 854 Silver Fir Road have a pool?
No, 854 Silver Fir Road does not have a pool.
Does 854 Silver Fir Road have accessible units?
No, 854 Silver Fir Road does not have accessible units.
Does 854 Silver Fir Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 854 Silver Fir Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 854 Silver Fir Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 854 Silver Fir Road does not have units with air conditioning.
