847 Windwood Drive
Last updated May 20 2020 at 6:45 AM

847 Windwood Drive

847 Windwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

847 Windwood Drive, Diamond Bar, CA 91789
Diamond Bar

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 bedrooms 2 bedrooms condo located at Diamond Bar . quiet neighborhood and convenient location. Very close to FWY 60 and FWY 57. Walking distance to shopping center and school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 847 Windwood Drive have any available units?
847 Windwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
Is 847 Windwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
847 Windwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 847 Windwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 847 Windwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 847 Windwood Drive offer parking?
No, 847 Windwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 847 Windwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 847 Windwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 847 Windwood Drive have a pool?
No, 847 Windwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 847 Windwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 847 Windwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 847 Windwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 847 Windwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 847 Windwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 847 Windwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

