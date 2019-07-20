Rent Calculator
605 Firepit Drive
Last updated July 20 2019 at 5:06 AM
1 of 2
605 Firepit Drive
605 Firepit Drive
No Longer Available
Location
605 Firepit Drive, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
doorman
fire pit
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
doorman
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 605 Firepit Drive have any available units?
605 Firepit Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Diamond Bar, CA
.
What amenities does 605 Firepit Drive have?
Some of 605 Firepit Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 605 Firepit Drive currently offering any rent specials?
605 Firepit Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 Firepit Drive pet-friendly?
No, 605 Firepit Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar
.
Does 605 Firepit Drive offer parking?
Yes, 605 Firepit Drive offers parking.
Does 605 Firepit Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 Firepit Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 Firepit Drive have a pool?
No, 605 Firepit Drive does not have a pool.
Does 605 Firepit Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 605 Firepit Drive has accessible units.
Does 605 Firepit Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 605 Firepit Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 605 Firepit Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 605 Firepit Drive has units with air conditioning.
