All apartments in Diamond Bar
Find more places like 424 Golden Springs #A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Diamond Bar, CA
/
424 Golden Springs #A
Last updated October 15 2019 at 12:06 PM

424 Golden Springs #A

424 Golden Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Diamond Bar
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

424 Golden Springs Drive, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Newly Renovated 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome in Diamond Bar - Newly Renovated 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome in Diamond Bar - Cimarron Oaks HOA

APG Properties (DRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House MONDAY, OCTOBER 14th
We will have one of our friendly staff onsite with Application Information from 6:00pm - 7:00pm
There is no need to call for an appointment or even to confirm during this time, just come on down!

New Paint throughout the Unit
Laminate Wood Flooring throughout the Unit
Recessed Lighting throughout the Unit
Central Heat and Air Conditioning
Stone Counters in Kitchen
Fireplace in Living Room
Laundry Hookups in Upstairs Landing
Master Suite features Vaulted Ceilings
Private Enclosed Patio
Community Pool and Tennis Courts
Detached 2 Car Garage
Water and Trash Utilities included in the Rent

NON-SMOKING UNIT
$2,200 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!
This home is generally pet restricted, however there may be exceptions under federal or state law.

This Property is offered by APG Properties DRE #01525202
Equal Opportunity Housing.
Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/

(RLNE4313984)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 424 Golden Springs #A have any available units?
424 Golden Springs #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 424 Golden Springs #A have?
Some of 424 Golden Springs #A's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 424 Golden Springs #A currently offering any rent specials?
424 Golden Springs #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 424 Golden Springs #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 424 Golden Springs #A is pet friendly.
Does 424 Golden Springs #A offer parking?
Yes, 424 Golden Springs #A offers parking.
Does 424 Golden Springs #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 424 Golden Springs #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 424 Golden Springs #A have a pool?
Yes, 424 Golden Springs #A has a pool.
Does 424 Golden Springs #A have accessible units?
No, 424 Golden Springs #A does not have accessible units.
Does 424 Golden Springs #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 424 Golden Springs #A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 424 Golden Springs #A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 424 Golden Springs #A has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Diamond Bar 1 BedroomsDiamond Bar 2 Bedrooms
Diamond Bar Apartments with BalconyDiamond Bar Cheap Places
Diamond Bar Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CA
Compton, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CATemescal Valley, CAHesperia, CAWalnut, CACoto de Caza, CADuarte, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles