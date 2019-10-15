424 Golden Springs #A

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Newly Renovated 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome in Diamond Bar - Newly Renovated 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome in Diamond Bar - Cimarron Oaks HOA



APG Properties (DRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House MONDAY, OCTOBER 14th

We will have one of our friendly staff onsite with Application Information from 6:00pm - 7:00pm

There is no need to call for an appointment or even to confirm during this time, just come on down!



New Paint throughout the Unit

Laminate Wood Flooring throughout the Unit

Recessed Lighting throughout the Unit

Central Heat and Air Conditioning

Stone Counters in Kitchen

Fireplace in Living Room

Laundry Hookups in Upstairs Landing

Master Suite features Vaulted Ceilings

Private Enclosed Patio

Community Pool and Tennis Courts

Detached 2 Car Garage

Water and Trash Utilities included in the Rent



NON-SMOKING UNIT

$2,200 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!

This home is generally pet restricted, however there may be exceptions under federal or state law.



This Property is offered by APG Properties DRE #01525202

Equal Opportunity Housing.

Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/



(RLNE4313984)