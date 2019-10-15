424 Golden Springs #A

Amenities
Newly Renovated 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome in Diamond Bar - Newly Renovated 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome in Diamond Bar - Cimarron Oaks HOA
APG Properties (DRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House MONDAY, OCTOBER 14th
We will have one of our friendly staff onsite with Application Information from 6:00pm - 7:00pm
There is no need to call for an appointment or even to confirm during this time, just come on down!
New Paint throughout the Unit
Laminate Wood Flooring throughout the Unit
Recessed Lighting throughout the Unit
Central Heat and Air Conditioning
Stone Counters in Kitchen
Fireplace in Living Room
Laundry Hookups in Upstairs Landing
Master Suite features Vaulted Ceilings
Private Enclosed Patio
Community Pool and Tennis Courts
Detached 2 Car Garage
Water and Trash Utilities included in the Rent
NON-SMOKING UNIT
$2,200 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!
This home is generally pet restricted, however there may be exceptions under federal or state law.
