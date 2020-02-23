All apartments in Diamond Bar
3307 Bent Twig Lane

3307 Bent Twig Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3307 Bent Twig Lane, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
range
Partial View. 4 Bedrooms Home in the desirable South Diamond Bar area. One bedroom and bathroom downstairs. Bright open floor plan with high ceilings in the living room. Family room with fireplace. Large master bedroom with sitting area. Master bathroom and deck off bedroom. Sunken tub in master bath. Located in Walnut Valley School District. Diamond Bar High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3307 Bent Twig Lane have any available units?
3307 Bent Twig Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 3307 Bent Twig Lane have?
Some of 3307 Bent Twig Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3307 Bent Twig Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3307 Bent Twig Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3307 Bent Twig Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3307 Bent Twig Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 3307 Bent Twig Lane offer parking?
No, 3307 Bent Twig Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3307 Bent Twig Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3307 Bent Twig Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3307 Bent Twig Lane have a pool?
No, 3307 Bent Twig Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3307 Bent Twig Lane have accessible units?
No, 3307 Bent Twig Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3307 Bent Twig Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3307 Bent Twig Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3307 Bent Twig Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3307 Bent Twig Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

