3307 Bent Twig Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range Property Amenities

Partial View. 4 Bedrooms Home in the desirable South Diamond Bar area. One bedroom and bathroom downstairs. Bright open floor plan with high ceilings in the living room. Family room with fireplace. Large master bedroom with sitting area. Master bathroom and deck off bedroom. Sunken tub in master bath. Located in Walnut Valley School District. Diamond Bar High School.