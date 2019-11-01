3169 Marigold Cir, Diamond Bar, CA 91765 Diamond Bar
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Built in 2015. Well maintained 3 bedrooms & 3.5 baths townhome in gated Willow Heights community. One bedroom with bath downstairs. Open floor plan. Central air & heat. Large gourmet kitchen with granite counter top island & built-in stainless appliances. Two master suites. Laundry room. Balcony patio area. Energy efficient recessed lighting. Two car attached garage. Walnut school district. Walking distance to community park. Easy access to 57 & 60 freeways. Immaculate move in condition.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3169 Marigold Circle have any available units?
3169 Marigold Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 3169 Marigold Circle have?
Some of 3169 Marigold Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3169 Marigold Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3169 Marigold Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.