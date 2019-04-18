All apartments in Diamond Bar
Last updated April 18 2019 at 9:44 AM

2634 S Quarry Lane

2634 South Quarry Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2634 South Quarry Lane, Diamond Bar, CA 91789
Diamond Bar

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Charming, Bright, and Cozy End Unit Condo. Close to shopping centers and free ways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2634 S Quarry Lane have any available units?
2634 S Quarry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
Is 2634 S Quarry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2634 S Quarry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2634 S Quarry Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2634 S Quarry Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 2634 S Quarry Lane offer parking?
No, 2634 S Quarry Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2634 S Quarry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2634 S Quarry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2634 S Quarry Lane have a pool?
No, 2634 S Quarry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2634 S Quarry Lane have accessible units?
No, 2634 S Quarry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2634 S Quarry Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2634 S Quarry Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2634 S Quarry Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2634 S Quarry Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
