Home
Diamond Bar, CA
24236 Sylvan Glen Road
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:15 PM
24236 Sylvan Glen Road
24236 Sylvan Glen Road
No Longer Available
24236 Sylvan Glen Road, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Amenities
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Well maintained condo in Diamond Bar. Secluded and private with enclosed detached 2 car garage. Excellent community with swimming pool, great schools and easy access to shopping and hwy.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 24236 Sylvan Glen Road have any available units?
24236 Sylvan Glen Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
Diamond Bar, CA
.
Is 24236 Sylvan Glen Road currently offering any rent specials?
24236 Sylvan Glen Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24236 Sylvan Glen Road pet-friendly?
No, 24236 Sylvan Glen Road is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar
.
Does 24236 Sylvan Glen Road offer parking?
Yes, 24236 Sylvan Glen Road offers parking.
Does 24236 Sylvan Glen Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24236 Sylvan Glen Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24236 Sylvan Glen Road have a pool?
Yes, 24236 Sylvan Glen Road has a pool.
Does 24236 Sylvan Glen Road have accessible units?
No, 24236 Sylvan Glen Road does not have accessible units.
Does 24236 Sylvan Glen Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 24236 Sylvan Glen Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24236 Sylvan Glen Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 24236 Sylvan Glen Road does not have units with air conditioning.
