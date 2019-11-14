Rent Calculator
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:32 AM
1 of 35
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
23965 Minnequa Drive
23965 Minnequa Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
23965 Minnequa Road, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar
Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
Main living space of an absolutely beautiful house, gorgeous view with privacy. Private entrance and parking spot. The rent include Water, Gas , Electricity and WIFI .
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 23965 Minnequa Drive have any available units?
23965 Minnequa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Diamond Bar, CA
.
Is 23965 Minnequa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
23965 Minnequa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23965 Minnequa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 23965 Minnequa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar
.
Does 23965 Minnequa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 23965 Minnequa Drive offers parking.
Does 23965 Minnequa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23965 Minnequa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23965 Minnequa Drive have a pool?
Yes, 23965 Minnequa Drive has a pool.
Does 23965 Minnequa Drive have accessible units?
No, 23965 Minnequa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 23965 Minnequa Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 23965 Minnequa Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23965 Minnequa Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 23965 Minnequa Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
