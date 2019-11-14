All apartments in Diamond Bar
Find more places like 23965 Minnequa Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Diamond Bar, CA
/
23965 Minnequa Drive
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:32 AM

23965 Minnequa Drive

23965 Minnequa Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Diamond Bar
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

23965 Minnequa Road, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

parking
pool
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
Main living space of an absolutely beautiful house, gorgeous view with privacy. Private entrance and parking spot. The rent include Water, Gas , Electricity and WIFI .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23965 Minnequa Drive have any available units?
23965 Minnequa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
Is 23965 Minnequa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
23965 Minnequa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23965 Minnequa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 23965 Minnequa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 23965 Minnequa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 23965 Minnequa Drive offers parking.
Does 23965 Minnequa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23965 Minnequa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23965 Minnequa Drive have a pool?
Yes, 23965 Minnequa Drive has a pool.
Does 23965 Minnequa Drive have accessible units?
No, 23965 Minnequa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 23965 Minnequa Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 23965 Minnequa Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23965 Minnequa Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 23965 Minnequa Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Diamond Bar 2 BedroomsDiamond Bar Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Diamond Bar Cheap PlacesDiamond Bar Dog Friendly Apartments
Diamond Bar Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CA
Compton, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CATemescal Valley, CAHesperia, CAWalnut, CACoto de Caza, CADuarte, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles