Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

Welcome home to 23951 Decorah Rd in the city of Diamond Bar, This 3 bed 2 full bath home features ample space with RV Parking. With a kitchen designed for a chief and large family and tv rooms and private back yard with front yard, you and your family and friends will quickly find yourself at home. The master bedroom features its own private bathroom with recessed lighting for added convenience. come take a look and call this house your home