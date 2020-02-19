23922 Sunset Crossing Road, Diamond Bar, CA 91765 Diamond Bar
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Single Family House in North Diamond Bar. Three bedroom three bathroom. Remodeled brand new kitchen. Five minutes to supermarkets, banks, and schools. Free club house, swimming pool, and tennis court in community.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 23922 Sunset Crossing Road have any available units?
23922 Sunset Crossing Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 23922 Sunset Crossing Road have?
Some of 23922 Sunset Crossing Road's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23922 Sunset Crossing Road currently offering any rent specials?
23922 Sunset Crossing Road is not currently offering any rent specials.