23922 Sunset Crossing Road
23922 Sunset Crossing Road

23922 Sunset Crossing Road · No Longer Available
Location

23922 Sunset Crossing Road, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Amenities

parking
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
Single Family House in North Diamond Bar. Three bedroom three bathroom. Remodeled brand new kitchen. Five minutes to supermarkets, banks, and schools. Free club house, swimming pool, and tennis court in community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23922 Sunset Crossing Road have any available units?
23922 Sunset Crossing Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 23922 Sunset Crossing Road have?
Some of 23922 Sunset Crossing Road's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23922 Sunset Crossing Road currently offering any rent specials?
23922 Sunset Crossing Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23922 Sunset Crossing Road pet-friendly?
No, 23922 Sunset Crossing Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 23922 Sunset Crossing Road offer parking?
Yes, 23922 Sunset Crossing Road offers parking.
Does 23922 Sunset Crossing Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23922 Sunset Crossing Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23922 Sunset Crossing Road have a pool?
Yes, 23922 Sunset Crossing Road has a pool.
Does 23922 Sunset Crossing Road have accessible units?
No, 23922 Sunset Crossing Road does not have accessible units.
Does 23922 Sunset Crossing Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 23922 Sunset Crossing Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23922 Sunset Crossing Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 23922 Sunset Crossing Road does not have units with air conditioning.

