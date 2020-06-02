All apartments in Diamond Bar
Find more places like 239 Red Cloud Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Diamond Bar, CA
/
239 Red Cloud Drive
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:21 AM

239 Red Cloud Drive

239 Red Cloud Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Diamond Bar
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

239 Red Cloud Drive, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy well maintained 4 bedrooms 2 baths house with a beautiful backyard and attached parking garage. Convenient location to Grocery Stores & Restaurants. Close and easy access to highway 60 & 57.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 239 Red Cloud Drive have any available units?
239 Red Cloud Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 239 Red Cloud Drive have?
Some of 239 Red Cloud Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 239 Red Cloud Drive currently offering any rent specials?
239 Red Cloud Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 239 Red Cloud Drive pet-friendly?
No, 239 Red Cloud Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 239 Red Cloud Drive offer parking?
Yes, 239 Red Cloud Drive offers parking.
Does 239 Red Cloud Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 239 Red Cloud Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 239 Red Cloud Drive have a pool?
No, 239 Red Cloud Drive does not have a pool.
Does 239 Red Cloud Drive have accessible units?
No, 239 Red Cloud Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 239 Red Cloud Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 239 Red Cloud Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 239 Red Cloud Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 239 Red Cloud Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Diamond Bar 1 BedroomsDiamond Bar 2 Bedrooms
Diamond Bar Apartments with BalconyDiamond Bar Cheap Places
Diamond Bar Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CA
Compton, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CATemescal Valley, CAHesperia, CAWalnut, CACoto de Caza, CADuarte, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles