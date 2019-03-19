All apartments in Diamond Bar
23725 Highland Valley Rd

23725 Highland Valley Road · No Longer Available
Location

23725 Highland Valley Road, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Diamond Bar Town Home - Nice newer town home in North Diamond Bar. 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Inside Landry Room. One detached garage and one carport. Lots of big green trees.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4595680)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23725 Highland Valley Rd have any available units?
23725 Highland Valley Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
Is 23725 Highland Valley Rd currently offering any rent specials?
23725 Highland Valley Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23725 Highland Valley Rd pet-friendly?
No, 23725 Highland Valley Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 23725 Highland Valley Rd offer parking?
Yes, 23725 Highland Valley Rd offers parking.
Does 23725 Highland Valley Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23725 Highland Valley Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23725 Highland Valley Rd have a pool?
No, 23725 Highland Valley Rd does not have a pool.
Does 23725 Highland Valley Rd have accessible units?
No, 23725 Highland Valley Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 23725 Highland Valley Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 23725 Highland Valley Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23725 Highland Valley Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 23725 Highland Valley Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
