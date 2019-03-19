Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Diamond Bar
Find more places like 23725 Highland Valley Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Diamond Bar, CA
/
23725 Highland Valley Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
23725 Highland Valley Rd
23725 Highland Valley Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Diamond Bar
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
23725 Highland Valley Road, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Diamond Bar Town Home - Nice newer town home in North Diamond Bar. 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Inside Landry Room. One detached garage and one carport. Lots of big green trees.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4595680)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 23725 Highland Valley Rd have any available units?
23725 Highland Valley Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Diamond Bar, CA
.
Is 23725 Highland Valley Rd currently offering any rent specials?
23725 Highland Valley Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23725 Highland Valley Rd pet-friendly?
No, 23725 Highland Valley Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar
.
Does 23725 Highland Valley Rd offer parking?
Yes, 23725 Highland Valley Rd offers parking.
Does 23725 Highland Valley Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23725 Highland Valley Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23725 Highland Valley Rd have a pool?
No, 23725 Highland Valley Rd does not have a pool.
Does 23725 Highland Valley Rd have accessible units?
No, 23725 Highland Valley Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 23725 Highland Valley Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 23725 Highland Valley Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23725 Highland Valley Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 23725 Highland Valley Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Diamond Bar 2 Bedrooms
Diamond Bar Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Diamond Bar Cheap Places
Diamond Bar Dog Friendly Apartments
Diamond Bar Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Riverside, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Ontario, CA
Orange, CA
West Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CA
Florence-Graham, CA
Signal Hill, CA
Compton, CA
East Los Angeles, CA
Norco, CA
Los Alamitos, CA
East San Gabriel, CA
Temple City, CA
Hesperia, CA
Coto de Caza, CA
Laguna Woods, CA
Cudahy, CA
La Mirada, CA
Altadena, CA
South Whittier, CA
Walnut, CA
La Cañada Flintridge, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles