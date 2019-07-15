Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Diamond Bar
Find more places like 23659 Gold Nugget Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Diamond Bar, CA
/
23659 Gold Nugget Avenue
Last updated July 15 2019 at 11:33 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
23659 Gold Nugget Avenue
23659 Gold Nugget Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Diamond Bar
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
23659 Gold Nugget Avenue, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property is located in a nice and quite area of Diamond Bar. Walnut School District. Close to stores, banks, restaurant and market.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 23659 Gold Nugget Avenue have any available units?
23659 Gold Nugget Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Diamond Bar, CA
.
Is 23659 Gold Nugget Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
23659 Gold Nugget Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23659 Gold Nugget Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 23659 Gold Nugget Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar
.
Does 23659 Gold Nugget Avenue offer parking?
No, 23659 Gold Nugget Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 23659 Gold Nugget Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23659 Gold Nugget Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23659 Gold Nugget Avenue have a pool?
No, 23659 Gold Nugget Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 23659 Gold Nugget Avenue have accessible units?
No, 23659 Gold Nugget Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 23659 Gold Nugget Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 23659 Gold Nugget Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23659 Gold Nugget Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 23659 Gold Nugget Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Diamond Bar 2 Bedroom Apartments
Diamond Bar Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Diamond Bar Cheap Apartments
Diamond Bar Dog Friendly Apartments
Diamond Bar Pet Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Riverside, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Ontario, CA
Orange, CA
West Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CA
Florence-Graham, CA
Signal Hill, CA
Compton, CA
East Los Angeles, CA
Norco, CA
Los Alamitos, CA
East San Gabriel, CA
Temple City, CA
Hesperia, CA
Coto de Caza, CA
Laguna Woods, CA
Cudahy, CA
La Mirada, CA
Altadena, CA
South Whittier, CA
Walnut, CA
La Cañada Flintridge, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles