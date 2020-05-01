23600 Ridge Line Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room pool tennis court

Spectacular view property with 3406 SQT of living spaces. This magnificent North - south facing home is located in prestigious 24 guard gated community, "The Country". It was completely remodeled. New Windows, New paint , all new bathrooms - New game room, Built for family living and entertainment. This home features 4 bedrooms and 3 baths, Gourmet kitchen offers, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large family room with a large balconies to enjoy the mountain view! Huge backyard has walkway, lawn, fruit trees, new deck, amazing view, enough room to put a pool and possible tennis court. Close to Schools and all amenities with easy access to Los Angeles County, Orange County, and Inland Empire. Walnut school district.