Diamond Bar, CA
23600 Ridge Line Road
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:44 PM

23600 Ridge Line Road

23600 Ridge Line Road · No Longer Available
Location

23600 Ridge Line Road, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
pool
tennis court
Spectacular view property with 3406 SQT of living spaces. This magnificent North - south facing home is located in prestigious 24 guard gated community, "The Country". It was completely remodeled. New Windows, New paint , all new bathrooms - New game room, Built for family living and entertainment. This home features 4 bedrooms and 3 baths, Gourmet kitchen offers, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large family room with a large balconies to enjoy the mountain view! Huge backyard has walkway, lawn, fruit trees, new deck, amazing view, enough room to put a pool and possible tennis court. Close to Schools and all amenities with easy access to Los Angeles County, Orange County, and Inland Empire. Walnut school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23600 Ridge Line Road have any available units?
23600 Ridge Line Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 23600 Ridge Line Road have?
Some of 23600 Ridge Line Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23600 Ridge Line Road currently offering any rent specials?
23600 Ridge Line Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23600 Ridge Line Road pet-friendly?
No, 23600 Ridge Line Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 23600 Ridge Line Road offer parking?
No, 23600 Ridge Line Road does not offer parking.
Does 23600 Ridge Line Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23600 Ridge Line Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23600 Ridge Line Road have a pool?
Yes, 23600 Ridge Line Road has a pool.
Does 23600 Ridge Line Road have accessible units?
No, 23600 Ridge Line Road does not have accessible units.
Does 23600 Ridge Line Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 23600 Ridge Line Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23600 Ridge Line Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 23600 Ridge Line Road does not have units with air conditioning.

