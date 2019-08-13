All apartments in Diamond Bar
Home
/
Diamond Bar, CA
/
23527 Gold Nugget Ave
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:01 AM

23527 Gold Nugget Ave

23527 Gold Nugget Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

23527 Gold Nugget Avenue, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Walnut unified school district, one level house - Open house Saturday & Sunday 11:00 -Noon;

Located south of Diamond Bar Blvd & Grand Ave. Heart of the city, easy access to 57 Fwy, 60 Fwy, 10 Fwy. Parks, shopping centers, Mall, and all the good Resturants.

Beautiful house with high ceiling, fire place, sun room, bay window, front & back green green yard. Open kitchen, with stove, microwave, dishwasher & refrigerator included. Granite counters for each upkeep.

Added benefit of being in Walnut unified school district for the growing family.

For special showing call or text 626-673-5344 Patsy / 626-688-1413 Luis

We are looking for house hold monthly income $7800+, credit score 675+, no eviction record, no collection record, no Bankruptcy records.

(RLNE5071525)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23527 Gold Nugget Ave have any available units?
23527 Gold Nugget Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 23527 Gold Nugget Ave have?
Some of 23527 Gold Nugget Ave's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23527 Gold Nugget Ave currently offering any rent specials?
23527 Gold Nugget Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23527 Gold Nugget Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 23527 Gold Nugget Ave is pet friendly.
Does 23527 Gold Nugget Ave offer parking?
No, 23527 Gold Nugget Ave does not offer parking.
Does 23527 Gold Nugget Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23527 Gold Nugget Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23527 Gold Nugget Ave have a pool?
No, 23527 Gold Nugget Ave does not have a pool.
Does 23527 Gold Nugget Ave have accessible units?
No, 23527 Gold Nugget Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 23527 Gold Nugget Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23527 Gold Nugget Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 23527 Gold Nugget Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 23527 Gold Nugget Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
