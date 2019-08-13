23527 Gold Nugget Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Walnut unified school district, one level house - Open house Saturday & Sunday 11:00 -Noon;



Located south of Diamond Bar Blvd & Grand Ave. Heart of the city, easy access to 57 Fwy, 60 Fwy, 10 Fwy. Parks, shopping centers, Mall, and all the good Resturants.



Beautiful house with high ceiling, fire place, sun room, bay window, front & back green green yard. Open kitchen, with stove, microwave, dishwasher & refrigerator included. Granite counters for each upkeep.



Added benefit of being in Walnut unified school district for the growing family.



For special showing call or text 626-673-5344 Patsy / 626-688-1413 Luis



We are looking for house hold monthly income $7800+, credit score 675+, no eviction record, no collection record, no Bankruptcy records.



(RLNE5071525)