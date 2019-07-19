Rent Calculator
Home
/
Diamond Bar, CA
/
23504 Grand Rim Court
Last updated July 19 2019 at 3:21 AM
1 of 29
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
23504 Grand Rim Court
23504 Grand Rim Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Diamond Bar
Location
23504 Grand Rim Court, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 beds/2 baths single story home in Walnut Valley Unified School District!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 23504 Grand Rim Court have any available units?
23504 Grand Rim Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
Diamond Bar, CA
.
Is 23504 Grand Rim Court currently offering any rent specials?
23504 Grand Rim Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23504 Grand Rim Court pet-friendly?
No, 23504 Grand Rim Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar
.
Does 23504 Grand Rim Court offer parking?
Yes, 23504 Grand Rim Court offers parking.
Does 23504 Grand Rim Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23504 Grand Rim Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23504 Grand Rim Court have a pool?
No, 23504 Grand Rim Court does not have a pool.
Does 23504 Grand Rim Court have accessible units?
No, 23504 Grand Rim Court does not have accessible units.
Does 23504 Grand Rim Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23504 Grand Rim Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 23504 Grand Rim Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 23504 Grand Rim Court does not have units with air conditioning.
