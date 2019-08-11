All apartments in Diamond Bar
2350 S. Diamond Bar Blvd J

2350 S Diamond Bar Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

2350 S Diamond Bar Blvd, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful Condo next to Diamond Bar High School - Property Id: 136248

Beautiful Condo located near Diamond Bar High School and H-Mart shopping strip. Easy access to 57 freeway and 60 freeway. Wood floor and double glass windows. Move in ready for July 20th.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/136248p
Property Id 136248

(RLNE5011465)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2350 S. Diamond Bar Blvd J have any available units?
2350 S. Diamond Bar Blvd J doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 2350 S. Diamond Bar Blvd J have?
Some of 2350 S. Diamond Bar Blvd J's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2350 S. Diamond Bar Blvd J currently offering any rent specials?
2350 S. Diamond Bar Blvd J is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2350 S. Diamond Bar Blvd J pet-friendly?
Yes, 2350 S. Diamond Bar Blvd J is pet friendly.
Does 2350 S. Diamond Bar Blvd J offer parking?
No, 2350 S. Diamond Bar Blvd J does not offer parking.
Does 2350 S. Diamond Bar Blvd J have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2350 S. Diamond Bar Blvd J does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2350 S. Diamond Bar Blvd J have a pool?
No, 2350 S. Diamond Bar Blvd J does not have a pool.
Does 2350 S. Diamond Bar Blvd J have accessible units?
No, 2350 S. Diamond Bar Blvd J does not have accessible units.
Does 2350 S. Diamond Bar Blvd J have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2350 S. Diamond Bar Blvd J has units with dishwashers.
Does 2350 S. Diamond Bar Blvd J have units with air conditioning?
No, 2350 S. Diamond Bar Blvd J does not have units with air conditioning.
