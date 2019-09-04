22700 Lakeway Drive

Amenities

This is a 2 Bedrooms and 2 Baths Condo in a gated community with 24 hours guards. Ground level unit with only a few steps from the 2 side by side parking. New paint and New wood floor, tile floor in bathrooms and kitchen, kitchen was previously remodeled, spacious floor plan, bright and airy, clean and neat. Community offers pool/Club House/Tennis Court. Easy access to shops/restaurants/Supermarkets/golf course/Train Station/freeways 60, 57, 10 and 210. Square footage is not taped, tenants to verify.