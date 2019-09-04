All apartments in Diamond Bar
Find more places like 22700 Lakeway Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Diamond Bar, CA
/
22700 Lakeway Drive
Last updated September 4 2019 at 7:05 AM

22700 Lakeway Drive

22700 Lakeway Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Diamond Bar
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

22700 Lakeway Drive, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
This is a 2 Bedrooms and 2 Baths Condo in a gated community with 24 hours guards. Ground level unit with only a few steps from the 2 side by side parking. New paint and New wood floor, tile floor in bathrooms and kitchen, kitchen was previously remodeled, spacious floor plan, bright and airy, clean and neat. Community offers pool/Club House/Tennis Court. Easy access to shops/restaurants/Supermarkets/golf course/Train Station/freeways 60, 57, 10 and 210. Square footage is not taped, tenants to verify.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22700 Lakeway Drive have any available units?
22700 Lakeway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 22700 Lakeway Drive have?
Some of 22700 Lakeway Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22700 Lakeway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
22700 Lakeway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22700 Lakeway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 22700 Lakeway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 22700 Lakeway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 22700 Lakeway Drive offers parking.
Does 22700 Lakeway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22700 Lakeway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22700 Lakeway Drive have a pool?
Yes, 22700 Lakeway Drive has a pool.
Does 22700 Lakeway Drive have accessible units?
No, 22700 Lakeway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 22700 Lakeway Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 22700 Lakeway Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22700 Lakeway Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 22700 Lakeway Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Diamond Bar 2 BedroomsDiamond Bar Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Diamond Bar Cheap PlacesDiamond Bar Dog Friendly Apartments
Diamond Bar Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAFlorence-Graham, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CAEast Los Angeles, CANorco, CALos Alamitos, CA
East San Gabriel, CATemple City, CAHesperia, CACoto de Caza, CALaguna Woods, CACudahy, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CASouth Whittier, CAWalnut, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles