All apartments in Diamond Bar
Find more places like 2242 Shady Hills Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Diamond Bar, CA
/
2242 Shady Hills Drive
Last updated September 13 2019 at 7:55 PM

2242 Shady Hills Drive

2242 Shady Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Diamond Bar
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2242 Shady Hills Drive, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

granite counters
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice and Cozy 2 stories condo in Diamond Bar. Awarded Walnut Unified School District. Granite kitchen counter top. Very easy access to Fwy 60 and 57.
Very good for a small family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2242 Shady Hills Drive have any available units?
2242 Shady Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
Is 2242 Shady Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2242 Shady Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2242 Shady Hills Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2242 Shady Hills Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 2242 Shady Hills Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2242 Shady Hills Drive offers parking.
Does 2242 Shady Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2242 Shady Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2242 Shady Hills Drive have a pool?
No, 2242 Shady Hills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2242 Shady Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 2242 Shady Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2242 Shady Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2242 Shady Hills Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2242 Shady Hills Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2242 Shady Hills Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Diamond Bar 1 BedroomsDiamond Bar 2 Bedrooms
Diamond Bar Apartments with BalconyDiamond Bar Cheap Places
Diamond Bar Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CA
Compton, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CATemescal Valley, CAHesperia, CAWalnut, CACoto de Caza, CADuarte, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles