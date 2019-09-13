Rent Calculator
Home
/
Diamond Bar, CA
/
2242 Shady Hills Drive
Last updated September 13 2019 at 7:55 PM
2242 Shady Hills Drive, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar
granite counters
garage
Nice and Cozy 2 stories condo in Diamond Bar. Awarded Walnut Unified School District. Granite kitchen counter top. Very easy access to Fwy 60 and 57.
Very good for a small family.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Does 2242 Shady Hills Drive have any available units?
2242 Shady Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Diamond Bar, CA
.
Is 2242 Shady Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2242 Shady Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2242 Shady Hills Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2242 Shady Hills Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar
.
Does 2242 Shady Hills Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2242 Shady Hills Drive offers parking.
Does 2242 Shady Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2242 Shady Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2242 Shady Hills Drive have a pool?
No, 2242 Shady Hills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2242 Shady Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 2242 Shady Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2242 Shady Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2242 Shady Hills Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2242 Shady Hills Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2242 Shady Hills Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
