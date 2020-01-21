All apartments in Diamond Bar
Last updated January 21 2020 at 7:27 AM

22041 Birds Eye Drive

22041 Birds Eye Drive
Location

22041 Birds Eye Drive, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Charming 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Diamond Bar. Two story home with amazing views. New paint throughout the home. New stainless steel appliances. Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22041 Birds Eye Drive have any available units?
22041 Birds Eye Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
Is 22041 Birds Eye Drive currently offering any rent specials?
22041 Birds Eye Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22041 Birds Eye Drive pet-friendly?
No, 22041 Birds Eye Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 22041 Birds Eye Drive offer parking?
No, 22041 Birds Eye Drive does not offer parking.
Does 22041 Birds Eye Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22041 Birds Eye Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22041 Birds Eye Drive have a pool?
No, 22041 Birds Eye Drive does not have a pool.
Does 22041 Birds Eye Drive have accessible units?
No, 22041 Birds Eye Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 22041 Birds Eye Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 22041 Birds Eye Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22041 Birds Eye Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 22041 Birds Eye Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

