215 N Palo Cedro Drive

Wonderful Single story home in Diamond Bar with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. This home has 1365 square feet and a spacious 7,753 square foot lot. Laminate flooring and tile throughout the home. Master bedroom has walk-in closet. Large flexible family room area to accommodate multiple eating areas or an office space. Central air and heat with ceiling fans in each bedroom. 2 car garage with laundry area and direct access. Elementary school is within walking distance. Conveniently located close to both 57 and 60 freeways.