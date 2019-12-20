All apartments in Diamond Bar
21368 Hidden Pines Drive
Last updated December 20 2019 at 4:49 AM

21368 Hidden Pines Drive

21368 Hidden Pines Drive · No Longer Available
Location

21368 Hidden Pines Drive, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful Diamond Bar home for Lease, Close to Diamond Bar high school and H-Mart supermarket, quiet neighborhood, near to 57 & 60 Freeway, Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

