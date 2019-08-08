All apartments in Diamond Bar
20857 Quail Run Drive
Last updated August 8 2019 at 7:27 AM

20857 Quail Run Drive

20857 Quail Run Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20857 Quail Run Drive, Diamond Bar, CA 91789
Diamond Bar

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20857 Quail Run Drive have any available units?
20857 Quail Run Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
Is 20857 Quail Run Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20857 Quail Run Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20857 Quail Run Drive pet-friendly?
No, 20857 Quail Run Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 20857 Quail Run Drive offer parking?
No, 20857 Quail Run Drive does not offer parking.
Does 20857 Quail Run Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20857 Quail Run Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20857 Quail Run Drive have a pool?
Yes, 20857 Quail Run Drive has a pool.
Does 20857 Quail Run Drive have accessible units?
No, 20857 Quail Run Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20857 Quail Run Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 20857 Quail Run Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20857 Quail Run Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 20857 Quail Run Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
