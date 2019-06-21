All apartments in Diamond Bar
1612 Kiowa Crest Drive
Last updated June 21 2019 at 2:24 AM

1612 Kiowa Crest Drive

1612 Kiowa Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1612 Kiowa Crest Drive, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
totally remodeled like new,all new flooring/granite countertops,stainless steel appliances/bathroom fixtures..... rare spacious single story 4 Br 2 baths. brand new landscaping

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1612 Kiowa Crest Drive have any available units?
1612 Kiowa Crest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 1612 Kiowa Crest Drive have?
Some of 1612 Kiowa Crest Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1612 Kiowa Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1612 Kiowa Crest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1612 Kiowa Crest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1612 Kiowa Crest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 1612 Kiowa Crest Drive offer parking?
No, 1612 Kiowa Crest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1612 Kiowa Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1612 Kiowa Crest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1612 Kiowa Crest Drive have a pool?
No, 1612 Kiowa Crest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1612 Kiowa Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 1612 Kiowa Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1612 Kiowa Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1612 Kiowa Crest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1612 Kiowa Crest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1612 Kiowa Crest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
