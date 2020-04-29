All apartments in Diamond Bar
1350 S Diamond Bar Boulevard
1350 S Diamond Bar Boulevard

1350 Diamond Bar Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1350 Diamond Bar Boulevard, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful single-level 3 bedroom condo in the Allegro community. Newly upgraded laminate flooring, New paint throughout, Remodeled kitchen with cortz counter tops, new stainless steel sink, new dishwasher, and new garbage disposal. 3 Bedrooms with newly upgraded closet doors. Attached garage directly accesses to the home. Community features swimming pool, playground, and basketball court. Award winning Walnut Valley Unified School District. Walking distance to Quail Summit elementary school, shopping, and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1350 S Diamond Bar Boulevard have any available units?
1350 S Diamond Bar Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 1350 S Diamond Bar Boulevard have?
Some of 1350 S Diamond Bar Boulevard's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1350 S Diamond Bar Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1350 S Diamond Bar Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1350 S Diamond Bar Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1350 S Diamond Bar Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 1350 S Diamond Bar Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1350 S Diamond Bar Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1350 S Diamond Bar Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1350 S Diamond Bar Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1350 S Diamond Bar Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 1350 S Diamond Bar Boulevard has a pool.
Does 1350 S Diamond Bar Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1350 S Diamond Bar Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1350 S Diamond Bar Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1350 S Diamond Bar Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 1350 S Diamond Bar Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1350 S Diamond Bar Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
