1350 S Diamond Bar Boulevard

Beautiful single-level 3 bedroom condo in the Allegro community. Newly upgraded laminate flooring, New paint throughout, Remodeled kitchen with cortz counter tops, new stainless steel sink, new dishwasher, and new garbage disposal. 3 Bedrooms with newly upgraded closet doors. Attached garage directly accesses to the home. Community features swimming pool, playground, and basketball court. Award winning Walnut Valley Unified School District. Walking distance to Quail Summit elementary school, shopping, and restaurants.