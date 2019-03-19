All apartments in Diamond Bar
Find more places like 1336 Honeyhill Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Diamond Bar, CA
/
1336 Honeyhill Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1336 Honeyhill Dr

1336 Honeyhill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Diamond Bar
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1336 Honeyhill Drive, Diamond Bar, CA 91789
Diamond Bar

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Diamond Bar Charmer - Beautiful executive pool home in Walnut School District. New oak spiral stairway. Dual pane windows throughout. One bedroom and one Bathroom downstairs. Cozy family room with fireplace. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops and appliances. custom designed cabinets. ceiling fans. Large master suite. Balcony off master bedroom. Newly built Extensive deck overlook the fenced pool. Sparkling pool. RV parking. 3 car attached garage. A large usable lot. Easy access to freeway 60 & 57.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4624562)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1336 Honeyhill Dr have any available units?
1336 Honeyhill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 1336 Honeyhill Dr have?
Some of 1336 Honeyhill Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1336 Honeyhill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1336 Honeyhill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1336 Honeyhill Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1336 Honeyhill Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 1336 Honeyhill Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1336 Honeyhill Dr offers parking.
Does 1336 Honeyhill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1336 Honeyhill Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1336 Honeyhill Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1336 Honeyhill Dr has a pool.
Does 1336 Honeyhill Dr have accessible units?
No, 1336 Honeyhill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1336 Honeyhill Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1336 Honeyhill Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1336 Honeyhill Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1336 Honeyhill Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Diamond Bar 2 BedroomsDiamond Bar Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Diamond Bar Cheap PlacesDiamond Bar Dog Friendly Apartments
Diamond Bar Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAFlorence-Graham, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CAEast Los Angeles, CANorco, CALos Alamitos, CA
East San Gabriel, CATemple City, CAHesperia, CACoto de Caza, CALaguna Woods, CACudahy, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CASouth Whittier, CAWalnut, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles