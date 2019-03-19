All apartments in Diamond Bar
1325 Solera Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1325 Solera Lane

1325 Solera Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1325 Solera Ln, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Walnut Valley

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1325 Solera Lane have any available units?
1325 Solera Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
Is 1325 Solera Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1325 Solera Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1325 Solera Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1325 Solera Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 1325 Solera Lane offer parking?
No, 1325 Solera Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1325 Solera Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1325 Solera Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1325 Solera Lane have a pool?
No, 1325 Solera Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1325 Solera Lane have accessible units?
No, 1325 Solera Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1325 Solera Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1325 Solera Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1325 Solera Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1325 Solera Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
