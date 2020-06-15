All apartments in Diamond Bar
Find more places like 1251 Longview Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Diamond Bar, CA
/
1251 Longview Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

1251 Longview Dr

1251 Longview Drive · (909) 861-1311
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Diamond Bar
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1251 Longview Drive, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1251 Longview Dr · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1884 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
pool
Diamond Bar - Location! Location! Fantastic Walnut Valley Award School District - Quail Summit Elemental, Chaparral Middle School, Diamond Bar High School. 10-15 min Walk to School Bus Stop, City Recreation and Park Nearby. Cathedral Ceiling, Brand new Carpet, 3 Bedroom+Den+ 2.5 Bathroom. Den can be converted to 4th room. Open bright Living Room, Cozy Family Room with Fireplace. Ideal Kitchen Size has beautiful Back Yard View. Soothing Pool with lots of Green tree overlook, won't last long, come to see this home!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5808398)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1251 Longview Dr have any available units?
1251 Longview Dr has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1251 Longview Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1251 Longview Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1251 Longview Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1251 Longview Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 1251 Longview Dr offer parking?
No, 1251 Longview Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1251 Longview Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1251 Longview Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1251 Longview Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1251 Longview Dr has a pool.
Does 1251 Longview Dr have accessible units?
No, 1251 Longview Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1251 Longview Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1251 Longview Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1251 Longview Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1251 Longview Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1251 Longview Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Diamond Bar 1 BedroomsDiamond Bar 2 Bedrooms
Diamond Bar Apartments with BalconyDiamond Bar Cheap Places
Diamond Bar Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CA
Compton, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CATemescal Valley, CAHesperia, CAWalnut, CACoto de Caza, CADuarte, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity