1208 Greycrest Place

Location

1208 Greycrest Place, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2494 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to 1208 GreyCrest Place, City of Diamond Bar. Situated in a quiet cul de sac with Award Winning Walnut Valley Unified School District.
Beautiful View House with 4 rooms, 2.5 baths, and 3-car-garage. Wood floor throughout the house. High vaulted ceiling living room open to a dining room with view to the Resort Like back yard, open patio, sparkling swimming pool, perfect for family gathering and entertainment. Open kitchen to the breakfast area, a bar and family room connecting to an individual laundry room. Newer built in kitchen appliance and newer granite counter top. Double doors leading you to a huge Master room upstairs with 2 walk in closets and a spacious bathroom featuring an individual shower, a bath tub, double sinks and lots of storage. Roomy hallway bathroom upstairs including shower/ bathtub and double sinks. Cozy and private for all your loved ones living together. Minutes to park, schools, shops, banks, restaurants, post office and freeway 60/57. Gardening and pool maintenance are covered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1208 Greycrest Place have any available units?
1208 Greycrest Place has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1208 Greycrest Place have?
Some of 1208 Greycrest Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1208 Greycrest Place currently offering any rent specials?
1208 Greycrest Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1208 Greycrest Place pet-friendly?
No, 1208 Greycrest Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 1208 Greycrest Place offer parking?
Yes, 1208 Greycrest Place offers parking.
Does 1208 Greycrest Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1208 Greycrest Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1208 Greycrest Place have a pool?
Yes, 1208 Greycrest Place has a pool.
Does 1208 Greycrest Place have accessible units?
No, 1208 Greycrest Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1208 Greycrest Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1208 Greycrest Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1208 Greycrest Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1208 Greycrest Place does not have units with air conditioning.
