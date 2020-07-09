Amenities

Welcome to 1208 GreyCrest Place, City of Diamond Bar. Situated in a quiet cul de sac with Award Winning Walnut Valley Unified School District.

Beautiful View House with 4 rooms, 2.5 baths, and 3-car-garage. Wood floor throughout the house. High vaulted ceiling living room open to a dining room with view to the Resort Like back yard, open patio, sparkling swimming pool, perfect for family gathering and entertainment. Open kitchen to the breakfast area, a bar and family room connecting to an individual laundry room. Newer built in kitchen appliance and newer granite counter top. Double doors leading you to a huge Master room upstairs with 2 walk in closets and a spacious bathroom featuring an individual shower, a bath tub, double sinks and lots of storage. Roomy hallway bathroom upstairs including shower/ bathtub and double sinks. Cozy and private for all your loved ones living together. Minutes to park, schools, shops, banks, restaurants, post office and freeway 60/57. Gardening and pool maintenance are covered.