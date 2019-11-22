All apartments in Diamond Bar
Diamond Bar, CA
1175 S Crofter Drive
Last updated November 22 2019

1175 S Crofter Drive

1175 South Crofter Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1175 South Crofter Drive, Diamond Bar, CA 91789
Diamond Bar

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Looking for an open & airy home in CROSS KEYS with a beautiful pool, spa, club house, tennis courts & BBQ/picnic area? You will love this upgraded 2-story home with over $100K in fabulous upgrades! Enjoy a naturally light floor plan with a soaring two-story ceiling over the formal living room with a toasty fireplace. Gorgeous kitchen remodel features stainless steel appliances, modern counter tops & hood vent, tray ceiling, arc sink, dual basin stainless steel sink, breakfast bar & ample prep space & storage. The wall behind the range was recently removed to give this home an open feel perfect for entertaining. The kitchen opens to a dining nook on one side & the living room with sliding glass doors to the patio on the other side. Double doors open to a spacious main level den that can easily be your 3rd bedroom, family room, office or game room. Upstairs you have 2 large bedroom suites. The master suite under a vaulted ceiling offers a large walk-in closet, long vanity with double sinks, a soaking tub & separate shower. You will love extensive use of plantation shutters, recessed lighting, beautiful wood-look flooring & marble-look tile flooring. In the backyard you have a water-wise patio with concrete floor & a patio cover perfect for BBQs & potted plants. The attached 2 car garage offers extra storage space. Located in the award-winning Walnut School District! This home is perfect for your fun, active lifestyle. Take a closer look today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1175 S Crofter Drive have any available units?
1175 S Crofter Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 1175 S Crofter Drive have?
Some of 1175 S Crofter Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1175 S Crofter Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1175 S Crofter Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1175 S Crofter Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1175 S Crofter Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 1175 S Crofter Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1175 S Crofter Drive offers parking.
Does 1175 S Crofter Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1175 S Crofter Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1175 S Crofter Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1175 S Crofter Drive has a pool.
Does 1175 S Crofter Drive have accessible units?
No, 1175 S Crofter Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1175 S Crofter Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1175 S Crofter Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1175 S Crofter Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1175 S Crofter Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
