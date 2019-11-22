1175 S Crofter Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Looking for an open & airy home in CROSS KEYS with a beautiful pool, spa, club house, tennis courts & BBQ/picnic area? You will love this upgraded 2-story home with over $100K in fabulous upgrades! Enjoy a naturally light floor plan with a soaring two-story ceiling over the formal living room with a toasty fireplace. Gorgeous kitchen remodel features stainless steel appliances, modern counter tops & hood vent, tray ceiling, arc sink, dual basin stainless steel sink, breakfast bar & ample prep space & storage. The wall behind the range was recently removed to give this home an open feel perfect for entertaining. The kitchen opens to a dining nook on one side & the living room with sliding glass doors to the patio on the other side. Double doors open to a spacious main level den that can easily be your 3rd bedroom, family room, office or game room. Upstairs you have 2 large bedroom suites. The master suite under a vaulted ceiling offers a large walk-in closet, long vanity with double sinks, a soaking tub & separate shower. You will love extensive use of plantation shutters, recessed lighting, beautiful wood-look flooring & marble-look tile flooring. In the backyard you have a water-wise patio with concrete floor & a patio cover perfect for BBQs & potted plants. The attached 2 car garage offers extra storage space. Located in the award-winning Walnut School District! This home is perfect for your fun, active lifestyle. Take a closer look today!