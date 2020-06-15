All apartments in Diamond Bar
Find more places like 1040 Golden Springs Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Diamond Bar, CA
/
1040 Golden Springs Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:52 AM

1040 Golden Springs Drive

1040 Golden Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Diamond Bar
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1040 Golden Springs Drive, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
Totally remodeled 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathes, fully furnished townhouse located in a very peaceful and quiet community in Diamond Bar city. Great End Unit Location! Move in Ready condition. It has a spacious 2 car attached garage, beautiful association pool and Jacuzzi's. The school just crosses the road and walking distance to a park with a large playground, baseball fields, basketball court, soccer fields, and a skate park! Super convenient location easily access to 10\60\57\71\210 Freeway. Five driving mins to Walmart\ Target\ Costco\Winco\ CalPply Pomona\ Mt Sac. The house is well remolded and furnished. comes with all furniture in the pictures and more. Refrigerator\washer\dryer\TVs are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1040 Golden Springs Drive have any available units?
1040 Golden Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 1040 Golden Springs Drive have?
Some of 1040 Golden Springs Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1040 Golden Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1040 Golden Springs Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1040 Golden Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1040 Golden Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 1040 Golden Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1040 Golden Springs Drive does offer parking.
Does 1040 Golden Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1040 Golden Springs Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1040 Golden Springs Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1040 Golden Springs Drive has a pool.
Does 1040 Golden Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 1040 Golden Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1040 Golden Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1040 Golden Springs Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1040 Golden Springs Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1040 Golden Springs Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Diamond Bar 1 BedroomsDiamond Bar 2 Bedrooms
Diamond Bar Apartments with BalconyDiamond Bar Cheap Places
Diamond Bar Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CA
Compton, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CATemescal Valley, CAHesperia, CAWalnut, CACoto de Caza, CADuarte, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles