1040 Golden Springs Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage

Totally remodeled 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathes, fully furnished townhouse located in a very peaceful and quiet community in Diamond Bar city. Great End Unit Location! Move in Ready condition. It has a spacious 2 car attached garage, beautiful association pool and Jacuzzi's. The school just crosses the road and walking distance to a park with a large playground, baseball fields, basketball court, soccer fields, and a skate park! Super convenient location easily access to 10\60\57\71\210 Freeway. Five driving mins to Walmart\ Target\ Costco\Winco\ CalPply Pomona\ Mt Sac. The house is well remolded and furnished. comes with all furniture in the pictures and more. Refrigerator\washer\dryer\TVs are included.