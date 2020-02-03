All apartments in Diamond Bar
Last updated February 3 2020 at 3:44 PM

1017 Twin Canyon Lane

1017 Twin Canyon Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1017 Twin Canyon Lane, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Excellent location close to 60/57/10/210 FYW, totally remolded clean and bright house has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, each room has resets lights,mordant with new appliances, you must see to appreciate it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1017 Twin Canyon Lane have any available units?
1017 Twin Canyon Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
Is 1017 Twin Canyon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1017 Twin Canyon Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1017 Twin Canyon Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1017 Twin Canyon Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 1017 Twin Canyon Lane offer parking?
No, 1017 Twin Canyon Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1017 Twin Canyon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1017 Twin Canyon Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1017 Twin Canyon Lane have a pool?
No, 1017 Twin Canyon Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1017 Twin Canyon Lane have accessible units?
No, 1017 Twin Canyon Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1017 Twin Canyon Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1017 Twin Canyon Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1017 Twin Canyon Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1017 Twin Canyon Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

