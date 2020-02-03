1017 Twin Canyon Lane, Diamond Bar, CA 91765 Diamond Bar
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Excellent location close to 60/57/10/210 FYW, totally remolded clean and bright house has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, each room has resets lights,mordant with new appliances, you must see to appreciate it.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
