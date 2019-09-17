All apartments in Desert Palms
Find more places like 78642 Purple Sagebrush Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Desert Palms, CA
/
78642 Purple Sagebrush Avenue
Last updated September 17 2019 at 2:50 AM

78642 Purple Sagebrush Avenue

78642 Purple Sagebrush Avenue · (760) 567-5676
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Desert Palms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

78642 Purple Sagebrush Avenue, Desert Palms, CA 92211
Sun City Palm Desert

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2415 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
guest suite
clubhouse
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
bbq/grill
guest suite
Views included with lease! Spectacular fairway & mountain Views! Massive patio with BBQ. Elegant Marquis estate! Charming courtyard entrance! Dramatic high ceilings, transom windows! Formal living room! Formal dining! Large comfortable family room with fireplace! Expansive chef's kitchen and large breakfast nook overlooking the view! Sumptuous master suite with sitting area overlooking the view! Grand master bath with 2 separate vanities, garden tub with glass block accents, large shower, enormous walk-in closet! Guest suite with private bath! Office room with additional beds! Powder room! Utility room! Near the Mt. View Clubhouse!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78642 Purple Sagebrush Avenue have any available units?
78642 Purple Sagebrush Avenue has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 78642 Purple Sagebrush Avenue have?
Some of 78642 Purple Sagebrush Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and guest suite. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78642 Purple Sagebrush Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
78642 Purple Sagebrush Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78642 Purple Sagebrush Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 78642 Purple Sagebrush Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Desert Palms.
Does 78642 Purple Sagebrush Avenue offer parking?
No, 78642 Purple Sagebrush Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 78642 Purple Sagebrush Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 78642 Purple Sagebrush Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 78642 Purple Sagebrush Avenue have a pool?
No, 78642 Purple Sagebrush Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 78642 Purple Sagebrush Avenue have accessible units?
No, 78642 Purple Sagebrush Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 78642 Purple Sagebrush Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 78642 Purple Sagebrush Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 78642 Purple Sagebrush Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 78642 Purple Sagebrush Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 78642 Purple Sagebrush Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Desert Palms 2 BedroomsDesert Palms 3 Bedrooms
Desert Palms Apartments with GymDesert Palms Dog Friendly Apartments
Desert Palms Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Palm Springs, CAPalm Desert, CABermuda Dunes, CACalimesa, CASan Jacinto, CAYucaipa, CADesert Hot Springs, CA
Joshua Tree, CAThousand Palms, CABig Bear Lake, CATwentynine Palms, CACathedral City, CAIndian Wells, CABanning, CA
Yucca Valley, CAIndio, CAHemet, CABig Bear City, CARancho Mirage, CALa Quinta, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the Desert
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity