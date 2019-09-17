78642 Purple Sagebrush Avenue

Amenities
Views included with lease! Spectacular fairway & mountain Views! Massive patio with BBQ. Elegant Marquis estate! Charming courtyard entrance! Dramatic high ceilings, transom windows! Formal living room! Formal dining! Large comfortable family room with fireplace! Expansive chef's kitchen and large breakfast nook overlooking the view! Sumptuous master suite with sitting area overlooking the view! Grand master bath with 2 separate vanities, garden tub with glass block accents, large shower, enormous walk-in closet! Guest suite with private bath! Office room with additional beds! Powder room! Utility room! Near the Mt. View Clubhouse!