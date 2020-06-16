All apartments in Desert Palms
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:19 PM

78237 Willowrich Drive

78237 Willowrich Drive · (760) 289-7747
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

78237 Willowrich Drive, Desert Palms, CA 92211
Sun City Palm Desert

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1836 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
bocce court
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
Sun City Palm Desert--Baccarat. Seasonal Lease. , Available from October 1, 2020 to January 15, 2021 . Leased January 16, 2021 to April 16, 2021 at $3,500.00 per month. This home has been completely upgraded with remodeled floor plan.. It has a South West facing rear yard with a shady garden and Aluma wood patio cover. Gated entry with double doors enters to a completely remodeled open floor plan. Quartz kitchen counters. Master bath is beautifully remodeled with dual sinks and large shower. The service area is configured as a sewing room/study area. Offered fully furnished with beautiful Chinese artifacts. Resort style living with so much to enjoy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78237 Willowrich Drive have any available units?
78237 Willowrich Drive has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 78237 Willowrich Drive have?
Some of 78237 Willowrich Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78237 Willowrich Drive currently offering any rent specials?
78237 Willowrich Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78237 Willowrich Drive pet-friendly?
No, 78237 Willowrich Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Desert Palms.
Does 78237 Willowrich Drive offer parking?
No, 78237 Willowrich Drive does not offer parking.
Does 78237 Willowrich Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 78237 Willowrich Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 78237 Willowrich Drive have a pool?
No, 78237 Willowrich Drive does not have a pool.
Does 78237 Willowrich Drive have accessible units?
No, 78237 Willowrich Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 78237 Willowrich Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 78237 Willowrich Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 78237 Willowrich Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 78237 Willowrich Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
