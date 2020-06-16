78237 Willowrich Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bocce court

Sun City Palm Desert--Baccarat. Seasonal Lease. , Available from October 1, 2020 to January 15, 2021 . Leased January 16, 2021 to April 16, 2021 at $3,500.00 per month. This home has been completely upgraded with remodeled floor plan.. It has a South West facing rear yard with a shady garden and Aluma wood patio cover. Gated entry with double doors enters to a completely remodeled open floor plan. Quartz kitchen counters. Master bath is beautifully remodeled with dual sinks and large shower. The service area is configured as a sewing room/study area. Offered fully furnished with beautiful Chinese artifacts. Resort style living with so much to enjoy.