All apartments in Desert Hot Springs
Find more places like 8436 Great Smokey Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Desert Hot Springs, CA
/
8436 Great Smokey Avenue
Last updated May 2 2020 at 5:40 PM

8436 Great Smokey Avenue

8436 Great Smokey Avenue · (760) 668-1148
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Desert Hot Springs
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8436 Great Smokey Avenue, Desert Hot Springs, CA 92240

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1630 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
basketball court
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
tennis court
WOW!! 2004 built, 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATH home JUST PAINTED home has SOLAR GREAT room, DINING area, BREAKFAST bar,FIREPLACE and PATIO space...COMMUNITYoffers, POOLS/SPAS, a TENNIS court, BASKETBALL court. READY to LEASE...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8436 Great Smokey Avenue have any available units?
8436 Great Smokey Avenue has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8436 Great Smokey Avenue have?
Some of 8436 Great Smokey Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8436 Great Smokey Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8436 Great Smokey Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8436 Great Smokey Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8436 Great Smokey Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Desert Hot Springs.
Does 8436 Great Smokey Avenue offer parking?
No, 8436 Great Smokey Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8436 Great Smokey Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8436 Great Smokey Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8436 Great Smokey Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8436 Great Smokey Avenue has a pool.
Does 8436 Great Smokey Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8436 Great Smokey Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8436 Great Smokey Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8436 Great Smokey Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 8436 Great Smokey Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8436 Great Smokey Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8436 Great Smokey Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Desert Hot Springs 3 BedroomsDesert Hot Springs Apartments with Balcony
Desert Hot Springs Apartments with ParkingDesert Hot Springs Cheap Places
Desert Hot Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Riverside, CAMoreno Valley, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CARedlands, CASan Bernardino, CAPalm Springs, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CARialto, CAWildomar, CAMenifee, CA
Highland, CAPalm Desert, CALoma Linda, CABermuda Dunes, CAWoodcrest, CACalimesa, CADesert Palms, CAFallbrook, CAJoshua Tree, CAThousand Palms, CABig Bear Lake, CAApple Valley, CA
Twentynine Palms, CAHesperia, CACathedral City, CAIndian Wells, CABanning, CACrestline, CALakeland Village, CAYucca Valley, CAIndio, CAHemet, CABig Bear City, CARancho Mirage, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-RiversideCollege of the Desert
Loma Linda UniversityUniversity of Redlands
Moreno Valley College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity