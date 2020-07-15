All apartments in Desert Hot Springs
Find more places like 66618 Acoma Ave. #1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Desert Hot Springs, CA
/
66618 Acoma Ave. #1
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

66618 Acoma Ave. #1

66618 Acoma Avenue · (760) 671-6742
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Desert Hot Springs
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

66618 Acoma Avenue, Desert Hot Springs, CA 92240
Desert Hot Springs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 66618 Acoma Ave. #1 · Avail. now

$1,195

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 814 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Cute 1 bedroom, 2 bath - Cute 1 bedroom, 2 bath, perfect roommate setup. Large bedroom with bath and large living area with bath and nice size kitchen. Tenant pays electric only, Landlord pays water, trash & gas. Polished concrete floors and new window treatments. Close enough to Palm for ease of access but off the beaten path. Gas stove provided, tenant must have own refrigerator. First month & security due on move in $2350.00.

All occupants over the age of 18 years MUST complete an application.

Apply online at www.FourWindsRealty.net.
Credit Score must be 625+.
No eviction/judgement record.
Clean verifiable rental history.
Verifiable income.
Monthly income must be at least 2.5 times the monthly rent.
Provide copies of Driver License all applicants.
Provide 2 most current pay stubs all applicants.
Provide 2 most current bank statements all applicants.
First months rent, security deposit and pet deposit (if applicable) due at least signing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4646328)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 66618 Acoma Ave. #1 have any available units?
66618 Acoma Ave. #1 has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 66618 Acoma Ave. #1 currently offering any rent specials?
66618 Acoma Ave. #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 66618 Acoma Ave. #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 66618 Acoma Ave. #1 is pet friendly.
Does 66618 Acoma Ave. #1 offer parking?
No, 66618 Acoma Ave. #1 does not offer parking.
Does 66618 Acoma Ave. #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 66618 Acoma Ave. #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 66618 Acoma Ave. #1 have a pool?
No, 66618 Acoma Ave. #1 does not have a pool.
Does 66618 Acoma Ave. #1 have accessible units?
No, 66618 Acoma Ave. #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 66618 Acoma Ave. #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 66618 Acoma Ave. #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 66618 Acoma Ave. #1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 66618 Acoma Ave. #1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 66618 Acoma Ave. #1?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Desert Hot Springs 1 BedroomsDesert Hot Springs 2 Bedrooms
Desert Hot Springs 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDesert Hot Springs Apartments with Garages
Desert Hot Springs Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Riverside, CAMoreno Valley, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CASan Bernardino, CARedlands, CAColton, CAPalm Springs, CALake Elsinore, CA
Rialto, CAWildomar, CAMenifee, CAHighland, CAPalm Desert, CALoma Linda, CALa Quinta, CABermuda Dunes, CAYucca Valley, CA
Indian Wells, CALake Arrowhead, CAYucaipa, CAHesperia, CASan Jacinto, CATwentynine Palms, CALakeland Village, CABanning, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-RiversideCollege of the Desert
Loma Linda UniversityUniversity of Redlands
Moreno Valley College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity