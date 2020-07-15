66618 Acoma Ave. #1

Amenities

Cute 1 bedroom, 2 bath - Cute 1 bedroom, 2 bath, perfect roommate setup. Large bedroom with bath and large living area with bath and nice size kitchen. Tenant pays electric only, Landlord pays water, trash & gas. Polished concrete floors and new window treatments. Close enough to Palm for ease of access but off the beaten path. Gas stove provided, tenant must have own refrigerator. First month & security due on move in $2350.00.



All occupants over the age of 18 years MUST complete an application.



Apply online at www.FourWindsRealty.net.

Credit Score must be 625+.

No eviction/judgement record.

Clean verifiable rental history.

Verifiable income.

Monthly income must be at least 2.5 times the monthly rent.

Provide copies of Driver License all applicants.

Provide 2 most current pay stubs all applicants.

Provide 2 most current bank statements all applicants.

First months rent, security deposit and pet deposit (if applicable) due at least signing.



No Pets Allowed



