A great 4 bed 2 bath located in wonderful gated community of Eagle Point. This great home has a open floor plan, Master bedroom on one side and 3 bedrooms located on the opposite side for privacy. Master has 2 closets, separate shower and garden tub. Home also features desert landscape and spacious backyard. This is a must see home! Tenant responsible for yard care.