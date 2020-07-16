All apartments in Desert Hot Springs
11115 Foxdale Drive.
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:19 PM

11115 Foxdale Drive

11115 Foxdale Drive · (760) 413-0731
Location

11115 Foxdale Drive, Desert Hot Springs, CA 92240
Desert Hot Springs

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1181 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 11115 Foxdale Drive have any available units?
11115 Foxdale Drive has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 11115 Foxdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11115 Foxdale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11115 Foxdale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11115 Foxdale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Desert Hot Springs.
Does 11115 Foxdale Drive offer parking?
No, 11115 Foxdale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11115 Foxdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11115 Foxdale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11115 Foxdale Drive have a pool?
No, 11115 Foxdale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11115 Foxdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 11115 Foxdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11115 Foxdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11115 Foxdale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11115 Foxdale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11115 Foxdale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

