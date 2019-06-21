All apartments in Descanso
Last updated June 21 2019 at 7:06 AM

9502 Elm Dr

9502 Elm Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9502 Elm Drive, Descanso, CA 91916

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
Escape to your own little piece of heaven in this 3 Bedroom / 2½ Bath home for rent in Descanso.
Just 4 minutes from Interstate 8, you will enjoy beautiful views of Cuyamaca State Park from decks on 3 levels. The home is currently undergoing renovation including easy care vinyl flooring and carpet, new paint and a new roof. The master suite has a walk-in closet and a sliding glass door onto the deck. Quiet neighborhood, low maintenance yard and a fireplace in living room. Spacious eat-in kitchen includes brand new refrigerator, dishwasher and range. 2-car garage has washer & dryer. Available after July 1st.
Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $45 credit and background check.
If you have questions or to set an appt to view the home, call Greg at 619-778-4989.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9502 Elm Dr have any available units?
9502 Elm Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Descanso, CA.
What amenities does 9502 Elm Dr have?
Some of 9502 Elm Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9502 Elm Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9502 Elm Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9502 Elm Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9502 Elm Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9502 Elm Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9502 Elm Dr offers parking.
Does 9502 Elm Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9502 Elm Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9502 Elm Dr have a pool?
No, 9502 Elm Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9502 Elm Dr have accessible units?
No, 9502 Elm Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9502 Elm Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9502 Elm Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 9502 Elm Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 9502 Elm Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
