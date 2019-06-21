9502 Elm Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly cats allowed

Escape to your own little piece of heaven in this 3 Bedroom / 2½ Bath home for rent in Descanso.

Just 4 minutes from Interstate 8, you will enjoy beautiful views of Cuyamaca State Park from decks on 3 levels. The home is currently undergoing renovation including easy care vinyl flooring and carpet, new paint and a new roof. The master suite has a walk-in closet and a sliding glass door onto the deck. Quiet neighborhood, low maintenance yard and a fireplace in living room. Spacious eat-in kitchen includes brand new refrigerator, dishwasher and range. 2-car garage has washer & dryer. Available after July 1st.

Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $45 credit and background check.

If you have questions or to set an appt to view the home, call Greg at 619-778-4989.