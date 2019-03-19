304 Oak Grove Drive

Amenities

dogs allowed gym dog park fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished Property Amenities dog park gym dogs allowed pet friendly

#228 Victorian/Edwardian 1 Bedroom in vibrant neighborhood.



Fully Furnished Victorian/Edwardian 1BD/1BA in Mission District. Great layout with high ceilings, claw tub, and well lit rooms on the second floor. Original built-in cabinets in kitchen, and in living room surrounding decorative fireplace. Enjoy the small yard and nearby stores, restaurants and transit.



ABOUT THE NEIGHBORHOOD:

Tucked away on a one-block-long tree shaded street in the vibrant intersection of walkable neighborhoods: Massion/Castro/Upper Market/Duboce/North Mission/Civic Center. Bustling with life this neighborhood has a very close dog park, skateboard park, restaurants, and fitness gym. This quaint apartment is located near Church Street, BART, the Muni, grocery stores, restaurants and the freeway.