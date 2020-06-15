3617 Tree Top Vista

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!***



Welcome to Tree Top Vista! Home sleeps up to 6 adults and 2 children age 12 or under.



Available Long Term - 6 months or more. $5400 per month + utilities + fees.



**Pets Considered**



Ask our Reservationists about two days for the price of one admission tickets to the Monterey Bay Aquarium when you book this home.



This remodeled 3,190 square foot home in upper Pebble Beach is a great property if you want a lot of room to stretch out. This home has two floors - the first floor features a large Great Room with a gas fireplace, a formal dining area, an enormous kitchen, a breakfast nook and a half bath. Extensive decking on the entire back of the home overlooks the peaceful forest with pines, oaks and redwoods.



The downstairs area consists of 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a laundry room, and a family room with a large flat screen TV.



(RLNE5829207)