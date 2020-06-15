All apartments in Del Monte Forest
3617 Tree Top Vista
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

3617 Tree Top Vista

4178 Sunset Lane · (831) 373-7103
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4178 Sunset Lane, Del Monte Forest, CA 93953

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $5400 · Avail. now

$5,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!***

Welcome to Tree Top Vista! Home sleeps up to 6 adults and 2 children age 12 or under.

Available Long Term - 6 months or more. $5400 per month + utilities + fees.

**Pets Considered**

Ask our Reservationists about two days for the price of one admission tickets to the Monterey Bay Aquarium when you book this home.

This remodeled 3,190 square foot home in upper Pebble Beach is a great property if you want a lot of room to stretch out. This home has two floors - the first floor features a large Great Room with a gas fireplace, a formal dining area, an enormous kitchen, a breakfast nook and a half bath. Extensive decking on the entire back of the home overlooks the peaceful forest with pines, oaks and redwoods.

The downstairs area consists of 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a laundry room, and a family room with a large flat screen TV.

(RLNE5829207)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3617 Tree Top Vista have any available units?
3617 Tree Top Vista has a unit available for $5,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3617 Tree Top Vista have?
Some of 3617 Tree Top Vista's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3617 Tree Top Vista currently offering any rent specials?
3617 Tree Top Vista isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3617 Tree Top Vista pet-friendly?
No, 3617 Tree Top Vista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Del Monte Forest.
Does 3617 Tree Top Vista offer parking?
Yes, 3617 Tree Top Vista does offer parking.
Does 3617 Tree Top Vista have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3617 Tree Top Vista offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3617 Tree Top Vista have a pool?
No, 3617 Tree Top Vista does not have a pool.
Does 3617 Tree Top Vista have accessible units?
No, 3617 Tree Top Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 3617 Tree Top Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3617 Tree Top Vista has units with dishwashers.
Does 3617 Tree Top Vista have units with air conditioning?
No, 3617 Tree Top Vista does not have units with air conditioning.
