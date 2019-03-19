Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Del Mar
Find more places like 675 Rimini.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Del Mar, CA
/
675 Rimini
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
675 Rimini
675 Rimini Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Del Mar
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Location
675 Rimini Road, Del Mar, CA 92014
Del Mar
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 675 Rimini have any available units?
675 Rimini doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Del Mar, CA
.
What amenities does 675 Rimini have?
Some of 675 Rimini's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 675 Rimini currently offering any rent specials?
675 Rimini isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 675 Rimini pet-friendly?
No, 675 Rimini is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Del Mar
.
Does 675 Rimini offer parking?
Yes, 675 Rimini does offer parking.
Does 675 Rimini have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 675 Rimini offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 675 Rimini have a pool?
No, 675 Rimini does not have a pool.
Does 675 Rimini have accessible units?
No, 675 Rimini does not have accessible units.
Does 675 Rimini have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 675 Rimini has units with dishwashers.
Does 675 Rimini have units with air conditioning?
No, 675 Rimini does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Del Mar 1 Bedrooms
Del Mar 2 Bedrooms
Del Mar Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Del Mar Luxury Places
Del Mar Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Diego, CA
Chula Vista, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Murrieta, CA
Laguna Niguel, CA
Temecula, CA
Encinitas, CA
San Clemente, CA
Poway, CA
Santee, CA
Fallbrook, CA
Coto de Caza, CA
Lakeland Village, CA
Hemet, CA
La Presa, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
Saddleback College
San Diego City College
Palomar College
San Diego Mesa College