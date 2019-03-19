All apartments in Del Mar
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

675 Rimini

675 Rimini Road · No Longer Available
Location

675 Rimini Road, Del Mar, CA 92014
Del Mar

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 675 Rimini have any available units?
675 Rimini doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Del Mar, CA.
What amenities does 675 Rimini have?
Some of 675 Rimini's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 675 Rimini currently offering any rent specials?
675 Rimini isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 675 Rimini pet-friendly?
No, 675 Rimini is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Del Mar.
Does 675 Rimini offer parking?
Yes, 675 Rimini does offer parking.
Does 675 Rimini have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 675 Rimini offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 675 Rimini have a pool?
No, 675 Rimini does not have a pool.
Does 675 Rimini have accessible units?
No, 675 Rimini does not have accessible units.
Does 675 Rimini have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 675 Rimini has units with dishwashers.
Does 675 Rimini have units with air conditioning?
No, 675 Rimini does not have units with air conditioning.
