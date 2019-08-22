All apartments in Del Mar
434 8th St.

434 8th Street · No Longer Available
Location

434 8th Street, Del Mar, CA 92014
Del Mar

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 434 8th St. have any available units?
434 8th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Del Mar, CA.
What amenities does 434 8th St. have?
Some of 434 8th St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 434 8th St. currently offering any rent specials?
434 8th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 434 8th St. pet-friendly?
No, 434 8th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Del Mar.
Does 434 8th St. offer parking?
Yes, 434 8th St. offers parking.
Does 434 8th St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 434 8th St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 434 8th St. have a pool?
No, 434 8th St. does not have a pool.
Does 434 8th St. have accessible units?
No, 434 8th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 434 8th St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 434 8th St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 434 8th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 434 8th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
