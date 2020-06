Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This lovely unit has a well-constructed floor plan that maximizes use of the space. Laminate hardwood flooring throughout, with a large bathroom area and separate vanity for convenience. Large floor-to-ceiling windows in the bedroom as well as the living areas, complete with a private enclosed patio for outdoor enjoyment. Walk to the beach or to any of the Del Mar shops along Hwy 101.



Small pet considered. One Year lease with option to renew.

Contact us to schedule a showing.