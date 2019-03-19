All apartments in Del Mar
248 Dolphin Cove Court

248 Dolphin Cove Ct · No Longer Available
Location

248 Dolphin Cove Ct, Del Mar, CA 92014
Del Mar

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
Furnished Seasonal Rental, Del Mar Village - Ocean and Sunset Views! - FURNISHED RENTAL, LONG-TERM OR MONTH-TO-MONTH, CALL FOR AVAILABILITY.

Ocean view and recently remodeled, this condominium is within the prestigious Del Mar Woods complex and offers the best Del Mar has to offer: walking distance to area beaches, Del Mar Village shops, restaurants, and taverns. It is also within close proximity to Torrey Pines Golf and hiking within the Torrey Pines State Reserve. The living area features cozy furnishings with an open feel looking out to a view of the Pacific Ocean and spectacular sunsets. The gourmet kitchen has custom cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and sink, and an under counter wine fridge.

The unit as has many other design features such as wide plank hardwood floors, gas fire place, elegant bathrooms with marble counters and glass enclosed showers. Entertainment includes a wide screen HDTV, with cable package and free high speed internet WiFi. Comfortable beds with soft linens, pillows, and towels round out the delightful amenities included standard. Services provided in the rent include: Cable TV & WiFi, gas & electric (monthly cap) and water (monthly cap). Additional fees applied to all reservations. No smoking. No pets allowed.

The property is in a prime location with everything you need in this resort style community with swimming pool, hot tub, gym, tennis courts, clubhouse and covered parking. From the Del Mar Woods neighborhood it is a simple and quick drive to San Diego favorites such as historic Old Towne San Diego, the San Diego Zoo, Petco Park and the Downtown Gaslamp District. Commuting is easily accessible with nearby Interstate 5 and 805, Coast Highway 101 and Highway 56.

Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agents, brokers, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.

HOW TO APPLY:
1. Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-furnished-rentals
2. Find the property of interest, and then click on "Apply Now".
3. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged.
4. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property much complete and submit a rental application.
5. Be prepared to provide supporting details and documents requested (photo ID, proof of income, bank statements, etc). Incomplete applications will be delayed or possibly denied.
6. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents. Pets are subject to a $20 pet screening fee (free for service animals).
7. Application turnaround time is typically 2-4 days.

RENTAL CRITERIA:
1. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria.
2. Total household gross monthly income must be at least three (3) times the amount of monthly rent.
3. Favorable credit history, proof of employment and sufficient income, and positive landlord references are required.
4. No co-signers will be accepted.
5. Renters insurance is also required.
6. A monthly pet rent of $50 ($75 for two pets) will be charged to tenants with approved pets.
7. For the complete set of criteria visit: https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
North County Property Group
General Information: (858) 792-5797
leasing@ncpropertygroup.com
CA DRE #01922571
https://www.ncpropertygroup.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4313165)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 248 Dolphin Cove Court have any available units?
248 Dolphin Cove Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Del Mar, CA.
What amenities does 248 Dolphin Cove Court have?
Some of 248 Dolphin Cove Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 248 Dolphin Cove Court currently offering any rent specials?
248 Dolphin Cove Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 248 Dolphin Cove Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 248 Dolphin Cove Court is pet friendly.
Does 248 Dolphin Cove Court offer parking?
Yes, 248 Dolphin Cove Court offers parking.
Does 248 Dolphin Cove Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 248 Dolphin Cove Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 248 Dolphin Cove Court have a pool?
Yes, 248 Dolphin Cove Court has a pool.
Does 248 Dolphin Cove Court have accessible units?
No, 248 Dolphin Cove Court does not have accessible units.
Does 248 Dolphin Cove Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 248 Dolphin Cove Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 248 Dolphin Cove Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 248 Dolphin Cove Court does not have units with air conditioning.
